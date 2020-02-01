PINE GROVE, Calif. — A 20-year-old suspect in a New Year's Day homicide in Northern California has been arrested after a manhunt near Lake Tahoe, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Purdy is suspected of killing his father, 52-year-old Lance Purdy, at the family residence in Pine Grove, Calif. Sean was under investigation for the murder in Amador County.

He was arrested Thursday near Incline Village after deputies received a tip from an Uber or Lyft driver who picked him up. In a Facebook post, Washoe County Sheriff's Darin Balaam expressed his "deep appreciation to all the deputies and investigators from multiple agencies who have tenaciously worked for the safety of the community during the past 12 hours."

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman claiming to be Lance's wife. She and her husband were out of town when Lance returned home to check on their son, Sean. The wife grew concerned when she never heard from her husband. A resident in the area of the Purdy's home said they saw Sean "quickly leave the home" and a large amount of blood in the area of the Purdy's home.

So far, Purdy has only been charged in Nevada with obstructing justice and resisting arrest. He's being held in the Washoe County Jail in Reno while Amador County deputies continue to investigate the homicide in California.

