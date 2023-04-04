Inmate admits role in 3 fentanyl poisonings, Yuba County officials say

Marysville resident Aaron Charles Henning faces 12 years in California state prison after admitting he gave fentanyl to 3 people who were poisoned by the drug.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Three people incarcerated at Yuba County Jail suffered fentanyl poisoning at the hands of recently-booked inmate Aaron Charles Henning from Marysville, according to officials.

Despite narcotics agents seizing one ounce of fentanyl from the 45-year-old during his initial Oct. 26, 2022 arrest for drug possession, he managed to smuggle half-an-ounce of fentanyl into the jail.

Henning now faces 12 years and 4 months in state prison after one of the three poisoned inmates died, according to Yuba County District Attorney's officials.

Agents discovered the poisonings Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 2022.

County Sheriff's detectives combed through hours of surveillance footage and interviewed dozens of people before evidence led them to Henning.

He admitted to smuggling and distributing fentanyl to the three men who were poisoned, including now-deceased inmate Matthew Perez, according to officials.