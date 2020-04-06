More than 100 charged with looting, assaults in California

More than 3,000 people have been arrested in Los Angeles County since protests began last week.

SAN FRANCISCO — California authorities have charged more than 100 people with looting, assault and other crimes committed during and around protests.

More than 3,000 people have been arrested in Los Angeles County since protests began last week.

The county produced the lion's share of those charged with 61.

Sacramento County has brought charges against 43 people and Orange County brought felony cases against two men.

Thousands hit the streets in Los Angeles, San Francisco and smaller cities Wednesday but the demonstrations were peaceful.

Business break-ins and theft has been greatly reduced since the weekend.

