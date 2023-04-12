California man admits to flying to St. Louis to have sex with 16-year-old girl

Edson S. Ortiz, a 30-year-old resident of Napa County, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

ST. LOUIS — A California man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison after he admitted to traveling from California to St. Louis to meet an underaged girl for sex in 2020.

Edson S. Ortiz, a 30-year-old resident of Napa County, pleaded guilty to one felony count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ortiz admitted that he started chatting with the Missouri teen over Snapchat and WhatsApp. On Oct. 23, 2020, he flew from California to St. Louis and met the girl in person the next day at a hotel in Chesterfield.

He was 27 at the time and the girl was 16.

According to the release, Ortiz recorded the sexual contact between him and the teen. Officers found that video and photos in January of 2021 during a search triggered after Ortiz uploaded "child sexual abuse material" to Snapchat.

Investigators from the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI worked together on the case.

