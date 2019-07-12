MOJAVE, Calif. — Federal prosecutors say a Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of making more than 10,000 harassing phone calls to government offices, including some in which he made death threats.

Prosecutors said 48-year-old Robert Stahlnecker was arrested Friday at his home in the Mojave Desert town of Twentynine Palms. They said the calls included death threats to a California congresswoman's office and an Ohio senator's office.

Stahlnecker was jailed with arraignment scheduled for Dec. 26.

