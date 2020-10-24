California man arrested in attacks on homeless people

In one incident someone threw a rock at the head of a sleeping victim in Thousand Oaks. In another, a victim was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with attacks on homeless people in Southern California.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigated at least three attacks dating back to mid-June.

In one incident someone threw a rock at the head of a sleeping victim in Thousand Oaks. In another, a victim was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as the suspect drove away from the scene.

Police say the 41-year-old suspect is homeless himself. Investigators didn't immediately identify a possible motive.

The defendant's first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

