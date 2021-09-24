Man charged in anti-Asian rant against Olympic athlete

Vivona remained in jail on $65,000 bail on Friday.

ORANGE, Calif. — Prosecutors have filed a hate crime charge against a 26-year-old man in connection with an anti-Asian rant targeted at a Japanese-American Olympic athlete in Southern California earlier this year.

Michael Orlando Vivona was previously charged with attacking an elderly Asian couple while they took a walk in the park. Vivona remained in jail on $65,000 bail on Friday.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The attacks in Orange County took place in April and were among a wave of anti-Asian sentiment that has sometimes turned violent nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

