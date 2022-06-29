Taylor Hauke, 24, was found in March 2021 at a Nebraska rest stop with a teenage girl missing from central Maine.

LINCOLN, Nebraska — A California man charged with felony child abuse after he was found in Nebraska with a missing Maine girl has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Taylor Hauke, 24, of Foresthill, California, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lincoln County Court in Nebraska court to contributing to the delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor, and prosecutors dropped a felony charge of intentional child abuse.

Hauke was sentenced to nine days already served in Lincoln, Nebraska, county jail, according to court documents.

Hauke was arrested in March 2021 after he was found at a rest area on Interstate 80 in Nebraska with a girl from central Maine who was 15 years old at the time she went missing.