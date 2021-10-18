California man expected to plead in Nebraska triple fatality

A 36-year-old California man charged after a traffic crash killed three people in Nebraska is expected to take a plea bargain in the case.

KNOP reports Kenneth Kratt, of Madera, California, was scheduled to go to trial Monday on three counts of felony manslaughter.

His attorney notified Buffalo County District Court last month that Kratt is expected to enter a plea during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Kratt was charged after a crash in September 2019 on Interstate 80 near Gibbon, Nebraska.

Authorities say traffic was slowed or stopped for construction when Kratt, who was speeding, hit two vehicles.

The chain reaction involved four vehicles and resulted in three deaths.

