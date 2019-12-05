FRESNO, Calif. — A man has been convicted of stabbing a volunteer counselor 26 times in an attack at a central California drug addiction center four years ago.

The Fresno Bee reported Saturday that Raymond White Jr. faces 39 years in prison when he's sentenced June 10.

The 32-year-old was found guilty last week of multiple charges including attempted murder — along with the allegations that the crime was premeditated.

Prosecutors say White severed the 55-year-old counselor's trachea and caused other injuries during the 2015 attack at Comprehensive Addiction Program in Fresno.

The newspaper says White previously was convicted of attempted robbery in 2010 and criminal threats in 2013.

