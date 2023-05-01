California 'mom influencer' convicted of lying after kidnapping claims went viral

Sonoma County District Attorney's Office say Katie Sorensen faces 6 months in jail after lying about her children almost being kidnapped by a Latino family.

PETALUMA, Calif. — A 31-year-old social media influencer was convicted after lying about kidnapping claims in a 2020 video that went viral, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.

Katie Sorensen posted beauty and wellness videos aimed toward mothers seeking comfort and motherhood advice.

Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said she uploaded a clip telling her audience that her children were almost kidnapped by a Latino couple outside a Michael's store in Petaluma.

Sonoma County District Attorney's officials said she told law enforcement, but left out many details in her account to police.

The Latino couple Sorensen allegedly referenced in her video were cleared by officials of any involvement in the alleged kidnapping attempt.

"She misperceived and misunderstood a series of random events which were occurring around her and made an honest report to the police," Sorensen's attorney Charles Dresow told ABC News. "I don't think she had any understanding of how this would spread and the impact it would cause."

Sorensen is now in custody, being held on $100,000 bail and she faces up to six months in jail if convicted.

