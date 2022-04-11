3 California women indicted for fraud scheme that included Giant Food Stores

The suspects were part of a conspiracy that defrauded several victims in 13 states out of more than $400,000.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A federal grand jury indicted three California women last month for defrauding several victims using illegally obtained and fraudulent bank information, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

One of their victims was Giant Food Stores in central Pennsylvania, Gurganus said.

The women indicted on March 23 are Davida Algie Fortenberry, Laje Elise Ford, and Chartanae Ajanee Lovely, all from Oakland, California.

They are charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Gurganus said.

The indictment alleges that between May 2020 and June 2021, Fortenberry, Ford and Lovely, working with other unnamed co-conspirators, defrauded numerous victims using fraudulently obtained bank account information from US banks and foreign banks.

The indictment also alleges that the women possessed more than 15 fraudulently obtained financial access devices. The indicted conspiracy took place in 13 states and Washington DC, and it resulted in losses exceeding $400,000.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg Office of the United States Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Miovas, Jr. is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud is 20 years’ imprisonment. These charges may also carry a fine and a term of supervised release following imprisonment. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. Indictments are only allegations.