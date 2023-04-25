Former Caltrans manager to pay almost $1M after bid-rigging contracts

The U.S. Attorney's Office says one co-conspirator had his wife's construction company submit fake Caltrans contract bids.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bid-rigging and bribery scheme uncovered by the U.S. Attorney's Office led to the sentencing of a Caltrans employee and his associates Tuesday. They collectively owe about $3 million in restitution.

Former Caltrans contract manager Choon Foo "Keith" Yong pleaded guilty to bypassing the competitive bidding process and helping his associates' companies win the contracts.

U.S. Attorney's officials said Yong took bribes for these bid-riggings between 2015 and 2019. He owes $984,699.53 in restitution and was sentenced to 49 months imprisonment.

Construction company owner Bill R. Miller was also sentenced in the case, receiving 78 months imprisonment and ordered to pay about $1 million in restitution.

One former contractor William D. Opp formed a separate construction company for his wife to submit fake Caltrans contract bids, according to U.S. Attorney's officials.

Opp was sentenced to 45 months imprisonment and ordered to pay $797,940 in restitution.

Caltrans is a California state agency that receives significant federal funding.

“These criminals – including a state employee who sought sales commissions for his role in the bid-rigging scheme – put greed and personal gain ahead of the public trust and are being punished accordingly,” said Director Daniel Glad of the Justice Department’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF).