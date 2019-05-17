SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A stolen Caltrans tripod was thrown into the windshield of a vehicle driving on I-5 Thursday, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol Area office.

The tripod was stolen from the corner of Neasham Circle and Front Street around 10:30 a.m. A few minutes later, the tripod was thrown from Second Street west of I-5. The tripod went through the windshield of a Chevy passenger van traveling southbound on I-5, according to CHP.

Passengers in the van were transported to UC Davis Medical Center for evaluation.

The inside of a passenger van after a Caltrans tripod was thrown through the windshield.

California Highway Patrol

Officers from the South Sacramento CHP Area office responded to the scene and viewed surveillance video of the incident. They identified the suspect as a white male wearing dark colored shorts, shirt and blue sneakers.

Sgt. B. Robinson spotted a man matching the description of the suspect around 1:20 p.m. The suspect fled when Robinson tried to make contact. Robinson eventually detained the suspect with the help of Officer M. Burgess after struggling with the suspect, CHP said.

CHP described the suspect as a 32-year-old transient currently residing in Sacramento. He was taken to the South Sacramento CHP Area office where he was questioned by South Sacramento CHP Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Investigators said more follow-up was needed.

The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for an active warrant and resisting a peace officer.

"This felony attempted murder investigation is ongoing and will be handled by Officer M. Burgess with assistance from officers from the South Sacramento CHP SIU team," according to a press release from CHP.

