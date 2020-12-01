CAMERON PARK, Calif — El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies say theyare searching for a man who allegedly stole a dog right out of the backyard of a Cameron Park home.

Deputies say he took the Husky, named Kenai, out of the backyard of a home off Los Santos Drive around noon on Saturday.

Authorities say the man has been seen in the area before, but he hasn't been identified.

Deputies described him as a white man, around 30 years old, with a slim build, short dark-colored hair and glasses. The sheriff's office said he was last seen wearing dark clothing and a had a dark colored SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Deputy Fontana at fontanar@edso.org.

