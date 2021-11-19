Candlelight vigil held for 2 teenagers killed near Salas Park

The family described one of the victims of the stabbing as someone that everyone loved.

LODI, Calif. — A candlelight vigil was held on Friday at the scene of the two teenagers who were found stabbed to death near Salas Park.

Skyler McConnel, 17, and Chimera Skaggs, 16, were dating. Their bodies were found near the railroad tracks near Harney Lane.

Tanya Stamos described her cousin McConnel as a person that everybody loved.

"He was very outgoing, loved Disneyland with his family," Stamos said. "He was an amazing kid."

Stamos asked for the community to lift the family of McConnel in their prayers.

Randall Allenbaugh, 29, was arrested on Tuesday for the killing near Century and Salas Parks, according to the Lodi Police Department. Police said officers contacted Allenbaugh when they learned of a potential third stabbing victim near Salas Park.

It is not clear what led up to the killing.

Allenbaugh was booked on homicide charges at the San Joaquin County Jail.

