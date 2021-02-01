Car caught on camera leaving scene of deadly Roseville hit-and-run

The best friend of 55-year-old Tony Lowe is pleading for someone to come forward to the police.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Family and friends are pleading for answers after their 55-year-old friend was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Roseville.

It happened off of PFE Road near South Viking Place the day after Christmas.

There's a special place in Rick Crowe's heart for someone like 55-year-old Tony Lowe.

"He's a best friend but more like a little brother," Crowe said.

Rick and Tony met when they were only about five years old and grew up together in the Bay Area. Later on in life, they both bought houses in Sacramento to be close to each other and raise their families together.

"Everybody has a story with Tony and how he helped them -- like if they bought a house, he was over there putting in their floors," he said.

But everything changed the day after Christmas, right after the sun went down.

"Tony was on the wrong side of the road and he was just trying to get whatever he had down the street," he said.

While walking down PFE Road, Rick said Tony was struck and killed by a driver who then took off.

Rick checked with nearby businesses for surveillance video when he found footage that shows the suspect stop, get out to look around, and moments later get back in the car and drive away.

"I don't think it was their fault at all, and I almost feel just as bad for them, but still, I think the mistake they made was driving off. I don't know. I couldn't imagine if I did something like that, even if I thought I got away with it, how I would feel," he said.

Rick took the video to multiple car dealerships to see if he could identify the suspect's vehicle. All of the people he spoke with told him it appears to be a white Dodge Durango. The plate number could not be read on the video.

Now, all Rick wants is for the person in this video to turn themselves in.

"I hope the person turns themself in before they get caught so it isn't so bad on them," he said. "I don't think the family or anybody is looking for revenge or anything just closure."

Crowe said CHP does have a copy of that video but they are still investigating. ABC10 reached out to CHP about this incident but haven't heard back yet.

