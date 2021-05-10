Vehicle crashes into Sutter County home, lighting home ablaze

Deputies said the suspect ran from the scene after the crash.

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are trying to get some answers after a car crashed into Sutter County home and left it on fire.

The crash happened Sunday night near Cherry Street and Anna Lane. Yuba City Firefighters said the car crashed into the home and ruptured the gas line, which then ignited.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, deputies said no one was injured and all the residents were safely evacuated.

However, authorities said the suspect made a run for it after the crash. Deputies said the suspect ran from the scene of the crash heading north through an orchard.

Deputies described the suspect as a Hispanic man with black or gray pants and a shaved head.

Investigators have limited access to the home due to structural issues and damage, but the investigation is ongoing as deputies work on identifying both the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at (530) 822-7307.