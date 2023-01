The shooting happened along Interstate 5 not far from March Lane.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a car-to-car shooting in the Stockton area Thursday night.

A spokesperson the California Highway Patrol said there were two vehicles shooting at each other, and one person was ultimately hit.

Two suspects in the other vehicle got away, but authorities are still looking for them.

No additional information is available.

