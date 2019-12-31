LINCOLN, Calif. — A search is underway in Lincoln as Placer County Sheriff's deputies search for a man that they say stole a car with two small children inside.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office have already found the stolen car, which was abandoned about an eighth of a mile away from where it was taken off Industrial Avenue in the unincorporated area of Rocklin. The children were inside the car and not injured.

The suspect is believed to be on foot near Athens Boulevard and Industrial AVenue.

Authorities described him as a white man with blonde hair and a short goatee. Deputies say he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt with a red collar.

Deputies ask people to call 911 if he is seen.

