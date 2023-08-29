Card skimming device found on ATM in Oakdale, police say

Police said the device was found on an ATM at Bank of America.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAKDALE, Calif. — Police are trying track down a suspect in connection with a card skimming device found on an ATM in Oakdale.

According to Oakdale Police Department, the device was found on an ATM at the Bank of America on 205 East F Street. Police responded to the bank and the reported skimming device on Aug. 14 and removed it.

An image of the suspect was released along with police saying the suspect was driving a silver Acura and was possibly from Madera.

Police said these skimming devices are made to look like they are part of the ATM and are used to steal personal information.

Anyone with information can call Detective Falconi at 209-605-3519 or call the OPD non-emergency phone number at 209-847-2231.

WATCH ALSO: