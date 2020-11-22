Caretaker arrested in suspicious death of 92-year-old Tracy man

Tracy police found the 92-year-old man unresponsive in a motel room and pronounced dead on Nov. 18

TRACY, Calif. — The longtime caretaker of a 92-year-old Tracy man was arrested for the suspicious death of the man. Clark Stone, 64, was the caretaker of JC Williams Jr., 92, for about 20 years, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Williams was found unresponsive in a motel room in Tracy by Tracy police on Nov. 18, just before 8 p.m. The Tracy Police Department received a call about "a person not breathing" in a motel room in the 3800 block of North Tracy Blvd.

Police ruled the death suspicious and found that Williams had multiple "blunt force trauma injuries," which police believe to be the cause of his death, according to a press release. Two days later, police arrested Williams' caretaker, Stone, in connection to the death.

Stone was arrested for inflicting great bodily injury upon another during the commission of a felony and two charges of elder abuse.

Tracy police are asking anyone who has information believed to be helpful in this investigation to contact Detective Gus Cisneros at 209-831-6615.

