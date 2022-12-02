Roseville sex offender busted on multiple charges, including possessing child porn, police say

Roseville police on posted Facebook that 37-year-old Carlos Gallardo was arrested following an investigation related to internet crimes against children.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested "again" following an investigation related to internet crimes against children.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, police said Carlos Gallardo, "a known sex offender," was arrested following an investigation that saw the Roseville Police Department team up with the Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force and Placer County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

Police say Gallardo's arrest came after an investigation was sparked following a tip.

Gallardo was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail on multiple charges including failing to register as a sex offender, possession of child pornography, possession of controlled substances, and child endangerment. His bail has been set at $500,000.