Man arrested in May killing of Lee Darrelle Ross in Carmichael, deputies say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after being accused in a deadly shooting from May.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested Stephen Craig Beasley, 37 of Sacramento County, on suspicion of murder. Authorities said he allegedly shot and killed Lee Darrelle Ross on May 13.

The deadly shooting happened along the 2400 block of Camino Park Court in Carmichael. Deputies found Ross shot before he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Beasley is accused of homicide and of carrying a loaded unregistered gun. He's being held in jail without bail.

