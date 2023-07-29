Man arrested after multiple cars in West Sacramento vandalized

A suspect was arrested and transported to Yolo County Jail.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento police arrested a man after receiving multiple calls about cars being vandalized Thursday.

The calls came in from the areas around Garden Park. Jefferson and Locks, according to officials. Multiple cars had their windows and windshields smashed in.

"My car got hit, along with a bunch of other cars and where I was parked, nothing was taken, but still felt violated, that it could happen," said Jessica Holum, a Garden Park resident of six years. "I don't feel safe that other people are coming in or other people in our community to hurt each other's property."

Police say four cars and a business had their windows broken, but it is unclear if anything was stolen.

Once officers got to the area, they found a man matching the description given by callers in the area of Jefferson and Locks. He was arrested without incident shortly after.

The suspect was arrested and transported to Yolo County Jail. Officials believe he was intoxicated.

