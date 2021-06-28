Deputies bust 1 of 2 escaped inmates from Nevada jail, detain suspected accomplice

Law enforcement continues to search for the second escaped inmate. The first was found injured in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two inmates escaped Carson City Jail in Nevada around 6:43 p.m. on June 26 during an inmate work program assignment.

With the help of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, one of the two inmates, Matthew Marizza, 27, was re-detained on June 26. As of 5:30 p.m., Carson City Sheriff arrested the two's suspected accomplice, Austin Rivers, 29.

Carson City Sheriff's Department is still searching for the second inmate, Cody Abernathy, 28.

Carson City Sheriff's Department said the surveillance system at the detention facility showed Abernathy and Marizza getting into a white minivan outside of the trash area.

Roughly a minute after they escaped, a Carson City patrol deputy saw the white minivan in an area roughly 3 miles east of the town's jail; however, when law enforcement found the car at 6:51 p.m., the two inmates and driver of the vehicle were not there.

Warrants were issued for the arrests of both inmates after deputies searched around Carson City for the two. The Carson City Sheriff's detectives continued their investigation.

Then on Sunday morning, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office contacted Carson City law enforcement that Sacramento Sheriff's deputies were involved in a high-speed chase with a vehicle registered to a Carson City business. The suspects were similar to the description of the two escaped inmates. During the chase, the suspects crashed the car and escaped capture.

Law enforcement continued to investigate the theft of the Ford pickup truck stolen from Carson City. The Carson City Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was likely stolen Saturday evening.

Sacramento law enforcement officers were able to locate Marizza within an hour of Carson City law enforcement providing information of a likely area where he might be located. Sacramento deputies found Marizza injured, and he was treated at a local hospital before being taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Jail. Carson City Deputies will come to help continue the search for Abernathy.

Rivers was determined to be the registered owner of the white minivan from the initial escape. When he was contacted by law enforcement, he claimed he abandoned the vehicle.

Deputies later discovered Rivers was previously in the same detention area as Marizza and Abernathy in Carson City Jail. A warrant was then granted by the Carson City Justice Court to arrest Rivers on the charge of aiding a felony prisoner to escape. Rivers was arrested on June 28 in Carson City.

Abernathy has no history of violence; however, the Carson City Sheriff's Office said he should be considered dangerous. People with any information about Abernathy's whereabouts could contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-2677 (COPS) as the investigation of the escape is ongoing.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office added the department has several other persons of interest in this case that are being interviewed to determine the level of participation. The department may make additional arrests.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said he is reviewing the Carson City jail facility to determine if structural changes need to be made to prevent another escape.

