Abandoned case and firearm found in bushes near Barrett Ranch Elementary School, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said students were the ones who alerted office staff to the case.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a case with a firearm was found abandoned near an elementary school playground.

On Nov. 18 around 8:43 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call from staff members at the Barrett Ranch Elementary School regarding a suspicious suitcase in the bushes near the playground. After students alerted office staff, a school employee found the abandoned case, which contained a firearm and also had a gun located next to it, according to the sheriff's office.

Once deputies arrived, the weapons were secured and the school grounds were searched. No other weapons were found, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is maintaining high visibility at the school. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office is asking witnesses or anyone with surveillance video of this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

