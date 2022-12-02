Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials

Officials are investigating “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area after a Ring video was posted to social media.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department.

Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up a driveway, grabbing a cat and walking off camera with the cat meowing loudly before the video ends.

The owners of the cat in the video filed the police report after their Ring camera recorded the incident. They said their two cats have not been located, according to the police record.

A lead investigator from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is assigned to the case and is currently investigating. Sacramento County Animal Services is also working with local law enforcement, but would not comment further.

Residents are asked to call 311 to have dead animals in public areas and on county roadways picked up.

