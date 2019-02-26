NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Carol Poletti says she's both angry and confused after her cat, Chaos, was shot multiple times near her home in North Highlands.

Poletti says Chaos was just doing what cats normally do last Friday. When Poletti went to check on the cat that evening though, she couldn't believe what she found.

"When I came home, Chaos) was laying on the bed in the spare room," said Poletti. "She had urinated all over the bed and she was mouth-breathing, panting and I knew immediately something was very wrong with her."

Poletti rushed Chaos to the 24-hour Atlantic Street Pet Emergency Center. The cat's condition was critical. X-rays revealed the cat had two pellets in her body, one had punctured her intestines. Chaos underwent surgery and had blood transfusions. She remains in critical condition.

Poletti's neighbors say they are familiar with the cat. They can't believe something like the shooting could happen.

Don Ketcherside lives across the street. He describes the neighborhood as quiet and very nice. He has pets himself and was shocked to hear the news.

"I'd be really upset if somebody shot my animal," explained Ketcherside. "I'd be really upset. I don't think of anybody around here who would do that. That's what I was saying earlier. We don't even really have teenagers."

Poletti says she's worried about the person that might have shot her cat.

"I can't even fathom the evil, the callousness it took for somebody to do this to a defenseless animal," confessed Poletti.

"I was contacted on Facebook this morning by a woman who said she used to live on my street, across the street and down about seven or eight houses," added Poletti. "She said the same thing happened to her cat when she lived there. Her cat passed away."

Chaos is hanging on right now. The cat had another blood transfusion Monday morning. Still, the medical bills are piling up. Right now they're at $8,200. Poletti says she's holding on to hope.

"She could fade off to the other side and it's just heartbreaking, but I can't quit on her," explained Poletti. "I have to keep going. We've made it this far."

If you're interested in donating to Chaos' care, a fundraising page has been set up here.

