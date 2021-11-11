Catalytic converter theft ring used Placer, San Joaquin as selling locations, police say

Livermore police said the suspects continued to steal catalytic converters after being bailed out by other suspects connected to the theft ring.

LIVERMORE, Calif. — During an investigation that took months, Livermore Police Department identified a catalytic converter theft ring that operated across multiple California counties, including Placer and San Joaquin counties.

The police department identified about 30 people related to catalytic converter thefts on Oct. 25. They also recovered over 50 catalytic converters, $91,000, weapons, stolen vehicles and learned of chop shops that sold stolen equipment.

Police said the investigation began in January after someone reported a tip. They also said there is a growing trend of catalytic converter thefts throughout California.

Police claim some of those who were arrested were bailed out by other suspects associated with the catalytic converter theft ring before committing the same crimes once back on the street. They did not release any of the identities of the suspects.

It is also not clear where in Placer and San Joaquin counties the suspects sold the stolen car parts.

Police said they are still investigating the case as they seek more arrest warrants for others involved in the theft ring.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9