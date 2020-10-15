CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver tries to run man over twice during alleged breakup gone wrong

The video was posted to the Sacramento subreddit in hopes of catching the driver. Moments after missing the man, the driver also ran into a fence.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Surveillance video captured a man narrowly avoiding being intentionally run over after an alleged breakup gone wrong.

Witnesses said the woman driving the car tried to run the man over twice.

The incident happened on La Riviera Drive in Sacramento. The man allegedly yelled “I’m breaking up with you” and words were exchanged leading up to the near hit.

The video was posted to the Sacramento subreddit in hopes of catching whoever was driving the car. Moments after missing the man, the driver also ran into a fence.

ABC10 reached out to law enforcement to see what's being done to investigate this. So far, we have not heard back.

Bad break up or not, the alarming video brings attention to the rising number of domestic violence incidents since the coronavirus pandemic started.

"A lot of the reason is because of the stresses of staying at home," said Faith Whitmore with the Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center.

The Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center said more than 2,200 people reached out for help between March and August -- more than double the amount during that same time in 2019.

"So, many people have lost their jobs… the kids aren't going to school, the tension of economics," Whitmore said.

Whitemore encourages everyone, if you see something suspicious, report it to the police.

