Sacramento prison inmate suspected of stabbing, killing cellmate on Christmas

Jordan Greendahl is suspected of killing his cellmate Braydon Lesseos at California State Prison- Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities suspect a man of stabbing and killing his prison cellmate on Christmas.

Jordan Greendahl, a 26-year-old inmate at California State Prison-Sacramento, was placed into segregated housing as authorities investigate his cellmate's death. Prison officials identified Greendahl as a suspect in the killing.

On Dec. 25, authorities found Braydon Lesseos, 25, unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds in his cell. Prison officials called 911 and removed Greendahl from the cell. Despite efforts to save Lesseos' life, authorities pronounced him dead at 1:45 p.m.

In a news release, prison officials said they found an inmate-made weapon at the crime scene and identified Greendahl as a suspect in the homicide.

Greendahl was received from Sacramento County at the end of 2018. He was serving an eight-year prison sentence for arson of a structure or forest land, vehicle theft, and arson of property.

Lesseos was received from Yolo County back in 2018. He was serving an 11-year prison sentence for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

