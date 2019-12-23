CERES, Calif. — A 60-year-old man died in Ceres after a car hit him and drove away.

On Saturday, officers went to the 3800 block of Mitchell Road when they were notified about a man lying in the roadway around 6:17 p.m.

Officers and firefighters performed CPR on arrival, but, on Sunday, police said the man passed away at the hospital.

Police said the man was a pedestrian who was hit by a car heading northbound on Mitchell Road, just north of Service Road.

After the crash, police said the car kept going northbound on Mitchell.

The car was described as a light-colored Nissan Altima with possible front-end damage.

At this time, police don't know why the man was in the roadway.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678 or Crime Stoppers.

