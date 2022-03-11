Modesto family releases home invasion video in shooting death of young father

22-year-old Christian Sanchez was shot and killed while leaving for work in Ceres on Sept. 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto family has released security video it hopes will lead to the arrest of the man who killed a young father.

22-year-old Christian Sanchez was shot and killed during a home invasion in Ceres on Sept 27. It happened at a home in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in a very secluded, rural agricultural area of Ceres.

The family says Sanchez was leaving for work around 6 a.m.

Security video shows Sanchez confronted by five armed men, all with their faces covered, on the road in front of the home. He is then forced to put his hands in the air with guns pointed at him.

One suspect asks him what his name is and if he has any money inside.

"Are there kids in the house?" a suspect asks Sanchez.

Sanchez replies mentioning a name, "Please, please, Raul, that's all I ask for."

He is then made to open the door to the home. A suspect is heard yelling "Sheriff's Department."

Another suspect coming up the stairs attempts to break the outside security camera but is unsuccessful.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, once they arrived on scene, they attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.

"Charismatic, loving, father, son, brother, grandson," said Noemi Roa, Christian's mother, describing her son.

He was the father of an 11-month-old daughter and varsity soccer player at Modesto High School. She says several other people were inside the home at the time, including children. However, she adds no one else was hurt and nothing taken.

"I can't imagine and I don't know why they did this to him because he was never into trouble," she said.

For now, the family is in mourning with candles and an altar to Christian in the family garage. The family debated whether or not to release the video on social media to the public.

But in the end, they decided it might be what is necessary to solve the case.

Noemi Roa has a message for those who may recognize the gunmen.

"I don't want my baby to be just another pile of papers. I don't want it to be a cold case. I want justice served," Roa said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department say they are "still evaluating all new information."

If you have any information that may lead to arrests, you are asked to call them at 209-525-7114.

WATCH ALSO: