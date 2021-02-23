Ceres homeowner discovers stranger asleep in chair after eating their cereal

Ceres police said that the homeowner found the man in the morning and asked him to leave, but he refused.

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres homeowner woke up to something unexpected when they found a stranger had fallen asleep in their home.

According to a press release, Ceres police said officers were called to the 1600 block of Richland Avenue on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the homeowner called to report an unknown man was refusing to leave their home.

Upon arrival, recognized the intruder as Markus Durham, 28, of Modesto. The suspect had apparently made his way into the house sometime in the night, ate a bowl of cereal and fell asleep in a chair in the home. The press release said that when the homeowners discovered Durham in the morning, they woke him up and told him to leave, but he refused and fell back asleep. That's when the homeowner called 911.

Durham did not say why he had wandered into the home, but was arrested and now faces charges of burglary.