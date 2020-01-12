No arrests made yet in Ceres shooting homicide, says Stanislaus County Sheriff

SCSO said that no suspect was taken into custody after the Monday night shooting, but detectives are pursuing any and all leads.

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said it is investigating the shooting death of a man that happened overnight in Ceres.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, around 10:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, deputies were called to a report of a shooting along the the 600 block of Bystrum Road. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound who was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

The sheriff's office said no suspect was taken into custody as of Tuesday morning, but detectives are pursuing any and all leads. The victim will be identified once next of kin have been notified.

"We have no suspect information to release at this point, but more details will be made available once detectives are prepared to provide further," the sheriff's office said in the press release.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Sulkowski at 209-525-7032. Callers can also choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips to Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also submit their leads to the Stanislaus Crime Stoppers website or by using the mobile app “P3” which may result in your eligibility for a cash reward.

