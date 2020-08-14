Ceres man accused of shooting, killing the mother of his children

When officers arrived they said they found the victim lying on the ground next to the driveway with the suspect, 29-year-old Daniel Garcia, kneeling next to her.

Police responded to the home in the 3900 block of Suncrest Drive in Ceres around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said her husband’s friend had just shot a woman.

According to the report, when officers arrived they found the 29-year-old victim lying on the ground next to the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police also said they found 29-year-old Daniel Garcia kneeling next to the victim.

Officers arrested Garcia and tried performing CPR on the woman. Emergency crews rushed the victim to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Officers secured the scene and checked the house for any additional victims or possible suspects but found nothing. A small-caliber pistol was found near the victim, police said.

Investigators determined Garcia had been staying at the home with friends. Police said Garcia and the victim had children together, but they have not yet revealed the status of their relationship. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Garcia was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on a homicide complaint. No other information has been released. The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Ceres Detective Berlier at 209-538-5616.

