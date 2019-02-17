CERES, Calif. — Two men were shot in Ceres Saturday, according to the Cere Police Department. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of Chandra Ct.

Police said both victims were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The 25-year-old man was considered to be in critical, but stable condition. The 20-year-old man was considered stable and is expected to survive.

The 20-year-old had a gunshot wound on his leg and the 25-year-old had two gunshot wounds, one on his leg and another on his upper chest.

The two men were in front of the home when two vehicles drove up and several people go out to confront them. As an argument began, shots were fired and the two men were the only two injured, according to police.

The suspects got away before police arrived. The victims described the vehicles as a 2000’s black Honda and a smaller, box style, silver SUV. At this time investigators have not confirmed the identity of the suspects.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

The Ceres Police Department Investigations Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant D. Vierra at 209-538-5672 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-60-CRIME(27463) or 209-521-4636.