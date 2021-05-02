Ceres teen arrested for deadly shooting

Officers say the victim crashed into a parked car. When officers got closer, they found he had been shot.

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres teenager faces several charges after a deadly January shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Magnolia Street on January 21. Officers say a man crashed into a parked car. When officers got closer, they found the man had been shot.

The injured driver, later identified as 26-year-old Alexis Perez, was pulled from the car and officers began trying to save his life. Perez was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Less than two weeks later, officers served two search warrants in connection to Perez's death. Those warrants led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy from Ceres.

The teen, who has not been identified, has been booked into the Juvenile Hall and faces charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an assault weapon.

Police have no said how the teen and Perez may have known each other or why the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information should call Detective Matthew Berlier at (209) 538- 5616.