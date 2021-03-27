Ceres teacher accused of molesting student

Orlando Barba, 30, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on complaints of molestation and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres teacher is in jail on child sex crimes complaints after allegedly molesting a high school student, police said.

Ceres Police officers arrested 30-year-old Orlando Barba on Friday following an investigation into the alleged incident. Because the investigation is still ongoing, police said they are not releasing any specific details.

Barba was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on complaints of molesting a child under 18 and lewd and lascivious acts with a child 14-15 years old when the suspect is 10 years older than the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have additional information about this incident to call Detective Julio Amador at 209-538-5729.

Barba was teaching at Mae Hensley Junior High School at the time of his arrest, the district said. He was removed from his position on March 23 when the district learned of the investigation against him.

Barba has also previously held a coaching position at Central Valley High School, district officials said. He had been employed with the district since 2015.

The Ceres Unified School District issued the following statement regarding this incident, saying in part:

“CUSD has no higher priority than the safety and well-being of our students. Families of students who may have interacted with Mr. Barba have been contacted, and resources are available to support any student who may be affected by this matter. Given the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

Read more from ABC10