Charges for California woman who admitted entering Capitol

The Orange County Register reports she faces charges including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and parading in the Capitol.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Federal prosecutors have charged a Southern California woman who admitted entering the U.S. Capitol when it was stormed by a mob seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but who claimed that police welcomed her in. 

The Mission Viejo resident was arrested last Wednesday.

Investigators used cell phone tower data to identify the woman as one of hundreds of people present at the insurrection in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

