Jerome Jones faces first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Stacy Falcon-Dewey and her 3-year-old son.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man suspected of murdering a woman and her 3-year-old in 1994 in King County faces life in prison if he is convicted.

On Feb. 15, Jerome Franke Jones, who was imprisoned in California for a separate murder in 1998, was charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder for the deaths of Stacy Falcon-Dewey and her son Jacob.

On the morning of Oct 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person discovered the scene in Renton, according to probable cause documents. Officers found the two victims lying in the middle of a road with fatal gunshot wounds.

According to charging documents, Jones bound, beat, and raped Falcon-Dewey. He is believed to have shot her son in front of her before killing her, according to the documents.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests there was a struggle and that Jones "may have been looking for something," according to probable cause documents. The contents of Falcon-Dewey's purse were "strewn about" her vehicle.

Jones was eventually identified through DNA evidence.

After the crimes in King County, Jones killed a man in California in March of 1995, according to charging documents.

Following that crime, Jones fled back to Seattle where he was later arrested and held in King County Jail. While in custody, he assaulted a corrections officer. He was convicted of second-degree assault in 1996.

Jones was extradited to California to stand trial for murder. He was convicted of first-degree murder in 1998. He was still in prison for that offense when charges were filed against him for the murders in King County.

Jones was previously convicted of assault for shooting someone during a robbery in 1987 and has been convicted of several additional crimes while in prison, including assaults in 2004 and 2013, and felony possession of a weapon in 2016.