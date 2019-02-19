PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A suspected truck thief was arrested after leading CHP officers and Placer County Sheriff’s deputies on a wild chase that ended in a fiery rollover crash and foot pursuit, Tuesday morning.

It started after officers from CHP’s Gold Run division asked for help searching for a white Ford F-350 reported stolen out of Rocklin.

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the truck driving eastbound on Interstate 80 through Colfax. Authorities say when the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect took off.

The alleged thief led officers westbound on I-80 through Weimar and into Meadow Vista, before crashing and rolling the truck into a tree in the area of Placer Hills Road and W. Weimar Cross Road.

The truck erupted into flames after the crash, but that didn’t stop the suspect from attempting to take off on foot.

According to the report, pursuing officers tased the man “several times,” but with no effect. A Placer County K9 eventually caught up to the thief and took him down. He has not yet been identified.

Some deputies and CHP officers suffered minor injuries during the chase. CHP is handling the investigation.

