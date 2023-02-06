Deputies arrest motorcyclist after chase through San Joaquin, Calaveras Counties

Deputies say the chase lasted 35 minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 53-mile-long police chase through San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties ended with an arrest Friday afternoon.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Philip Larkey, 46, of Farmington, did not stop his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when deputies tried to pull him over in east Stockton.

He allegedly led deputies on a 35-minute-long chase that eventually ended in Calaveras County where deputies arrested him.

Deputies took Larkey to jail and booked him on suspicion of felony evading and multiple traffic violations. His motorcycle was impounded.

🚨Multi County Pursuit ends with Arrest🚨 Our deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in the... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 3, 2023

Watch more from ABC10: Caltrans creates solutions to make Stockton's Pershing Avenue off-ramp safer