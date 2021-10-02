Chase suspect crashes into several parked cars in North Highlands neighborhood

That suspect, only identified as an adult man, also held police at bay in an hours-long standoff before he was arrested without incident, neighbors said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested following a wild chase that ended with the suspect crashing into several parked cars in a North Highlands neighborhood, early Wednesday morning.

That suspect, only identified as an adult man, also held police at bay in an hours-long standoff before he was arrested without incident, neighbors said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the incident started after a security guard at the Cal Fit off Dudley Boulevard called about a suspicious vehicle with two people inside of it.

The security guard approached the vehicle but told deputies he spotted a gun. He then backed away and tried to get the suspects to get out of the vehicle. One of the people in the car complied, but that is when the driver took off.

Deputies joined in on the pursuit from there, losing and gaining visual of the car at least twice. The chase ended in a neighborhood in the 7300 block of Arutas Drive when the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a brick wall in a neighbor’s yard before careening into three other parked vehicles.

The end of the crash was captured on a home surveillance camera.

After crashing out, the suspect ditched his vehicle and took off on foot – jumping several fences in the neighborhood before holing up near Brock Park. After at least two hours, deputies arrested the suspect without incident near the park along Antelope Road.

This incident is still under investigation.

