CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man is facing felony child pornography charges after investigators said they discovered hundreds of images on his computers.

The arrest came after a months-long investigation by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office that began back in August 2019.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, detectives served a search warrant at the home of 69-year-old Paul Vigil where they seized computers and other electronic devices. A forensic investigation of Vigil’s devices revealed more than 600 images of child porn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said that all the images they uncovered were downloaded from the internet, not manufactured by Vigil himself.

Vigil was booked into the Butte County Jail on charges of felony possession of child pornography.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Detective Jason Miller at 530-538-7671.

READ ALSO:

FREE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter