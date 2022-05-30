Chico State University employee arrested over online threats, police say

The employee was placed on leave and won't be returning to the campus.

CHICO, Calif. — A Chico State University employee was arrested after allegedly leaving threatening comments on social media.

According to ABC affiliate KRCR, FBI officials contacted the university and shared evidence of YouTube video comments where the employee reportedly encouraged Asians to "take up arms and shoot white and black people."

"While no specific threat was made against the University or any member of the campus community, the language was disturbing and required immediate action," the university said in a news release.

The Butte County District Attorney's Office identified the employee as Kerry Jer Thao, 33, KRCR reported. He was put into police custody and had firearms removed from his possession by law enforcement, the university said.

The 33-year-old was placed on leave, and the university says he won't be returning to the campus.

