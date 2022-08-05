7-year-old hurt after shooting along I-80 in Vacaville

The California Highway Patrol said the child had a non-life-threatening injury.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif — A seven-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a freeway shooting in Vacaville.

The California Highway Patrol said the child was in the backseat of a Honda Accord when the car was shot at and hit multiple times along eastbound Interstate 80, west of Alamo Drive. The shooting happened around 4:19 p.m.

Authorities said the child's injury was non-life-threatening.

Few details about what led up to the shooting have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the CHP investigative Tip Line at (707) 917-4491

