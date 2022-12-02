Alert teachers on Zoom lead to child molestation conviction in Sacramento county

The case reached prosecutors after teachers and class aides saw the acts on Zoom and alerted authorities.

Chue Vang was convicted by a jury Tuesday of molesting a vulnerable child.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Vang repeatedly touched the child inappropriately and even grabbed the child by her hips and thrusted into her body. The child was logged into her Zoom special education class at the time.

The case reached county prosecutors after alert teachers and class aides saw the assaults and reported Vang to authorities.

Vang is facing up to eight years in prison with a sentencing expected April 22.

