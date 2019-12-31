EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was sentenced to 25 years to life after being convicted on multiple counts of child molestation, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office.

Donald Amaro, the man sentenced, was originally arrested and charged on seven counts of felony child molestation back in February 2018. The arrest stemmed from a 2017 sheriff's office investigation where deputies believed he had molested a nearby child on multiple occasions.

Amaro pleaded not guilty in court, but, in May, a jury found him guilty on six counts of felony child molestation.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life on Dec. 20 with an additional eight years for his crimes, the District Attorney's office said.

